Discovering the Burnt Mills Highballers was charming and encouraging at every level. They popped up on YouTube, the way my father and his father before him looked for string bands. I learned this rollicking old-time ensemble from Milford, NJ had performed in the studios of public radio station WDVR (pretty normal in our line of work) and then quickly turned that set into an album they released online days later (highly unusual). That’s the kind of enterprising spirit we’re looking for! Plus they’re fun, energetic, and busy in their region, with shows and square dances on their calendar well into 2027. Add in the cool story behind their name and their irreverent cover photo, and it felt like a match for us. Welcome BMH to TOF! You sound great this week alongside new sides from Chattanooga’s Randy Steele, Brooklyn’s Nora Brown with Stephanie Coleman, and Virginia’s Colby T. Helms. Amy got hip to the sound of Mississippi Hill Country Blues, so we put together a set from that scene, old and recent.

The Stanley Brothers - Clinch Mountain Backstep

Billy Strings and Drew Emmitt - If I Lose

Muireann Bradley - Not Going Back

Mike Auldridge - Trains Make Me Lonesome

Randy Steele - New River Gorge

Colby T. Helms - Deadhead On The Weekend

Alan Sibley and the Magnolia Ramblers - I Wonder How The Old Folks Are At Home

Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman - Pretty Fair Damsel

Old Time 100 - Backstep Cindy

Otha Turner - Station Blues

Lum Guffin - Jack Of Diamonds

Sharde Thomas and Luther Dickinson - Chevrolet

Jimbo Mathus and his Knockdown Society - I Got Mine

Viv and Riley with Rachel Baiman - The Long Game

Burnt Mills Highballers - Fort Smith Breakdown

Larry Keel - We Don't Talk Anymore