Madeleine Peyroux, Singular Roots Stylist, Keeps Walking

Episode 292 of The String begins, as any introduction to Madeleine Peyroux should, with the story of Careless Love. Released in 2004, it became the pivotal album of her international career. Its fresh and beguiling blend of jazz, early blues, and country influences fell between the industry’s proverbial cracks, yet the album became a hit in a dozen countries, selling more than a half million copies (hard to do in the new digital age) for its roots-centered label Rounder Records. Peyroux’s voice and phrasing, with echoes of Billie Holiday and Joni Mitchell, had more verve than the newly famous Norah Jones and more blues than Diana Krall. Her story was more remarkable than either.

Peyroux was born in Athens, GA and lived in several stateside locales before her parents divorced and she moved to Paris with her mother at age 12. She struggled at home and school as a teenager in France and eventually bailed on both, living rough and trying to pursue her interest in singing. In our conversation, she tells the remarkable story of meeting and going to work with migratory American entertainer Danny Fitzgerald and his Lost and Wandering Blues and Jazz Band.

“I was already living on the street. And I had played a gig at a jazz club for 500 francs, but it ran out about a week later,” Peyroux says. “And then it was raining, and all the street musicians had left after the summer was over, and I saw Danny standing under an awning. And he had said something like, maybe someday you'll sing with us, because I saw him around Paris. I was completely broke. I’d just spent my last ten francs on a beer, and I ran across the street to get him and grab his attention. And I said, ‘Danny, you said I could sing with your band.’ And he said, ‘Oh yeah? Well, you have to audition.’”

That seemed reasonable, except he meant right there, under the awning, with no instrument. Madeline composed herself and sang the first thing she could think of, the 1930s Johnny Mercer song “Jeepers Creepers.” Fitzgerald looked at her inscrutably. “What is he thinking? He just stared straight in my face without a change of expression for three whole minutes,” she recalls. “And I thought, if I don't get this, I don't know what I'm going to do. And he said, ‘All right, you're in the band.’”

There were more hurdles after that, but Peyroux did spend the next few years with the Lost and Wandering Blues and Jazz Band, living on Danny’s houseboat, sometimes busking on the streets of Paris, sometimes touring clubs and cafes around Europe. She had to expand her repertoire of songs and learn how to engage with an audience. Her ability to eat depended on it.

Eventually Peyroux was scouted for her precocious and unique talent and was signed to Atlantic Records. Her debut Dreamland in 1996, released when she was 22, got her off to a good start. But it took many more years before Rounder picked her up for Careless Love, a collection of songs interpreting Tom Waits, Bob Dylan, Hank Williams and more. In other words, Madeleine embraced the essence of Americana while being categorized by the industry as a jazz singer.

Peyroux did write some of her own material, but for her newest release Let’s Walk, she worked with legendary producer Elliot Scheiner (Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors, just to name one of his projects) and he insisted that she write the entire album. She pays tribute to Danny Fitzgerald with the song (and fascinating throwback music video) “Showman Dan.” The title cut is a carefully constructed spiritual inspired by marching in the George Floyd protests in New York during 2020. In this hour we also hear “Please Come Inside,” a lovely song of sanctuary and “Blues For Heaven,” a sweetly swinging love song supported by an easy guitar and organ.

I turn to Careless Love regularly for deluxe, high-fidelity listening, and I’ve added Let’s Walk to my rotation. Peyroux is an unusual singer and songwriter with a unique path and a life that’s had its trials and tribulations. Her candor about some of them make this hour a fascinating conversation and one I felt lucky to have.