The World of Bluegrass is a window into the state of a distinct musical ecosystem that, like the music itself, operates largely by its own rules and traditions. Produced as the core annual convention of the International Bluegrass Music Association since 1987, World of Bluegrass combines a business conference, a trade show, various awards, educational efforts, emerging artist showcases, and a public facing festival. For those of us who love the job of chronicling this dynamic American genre, it’s what you might call a target rich environment.

For Episode #378 of The String, I booked time with a half dozen artists who are in the thick of it, making their life and their living in bluegrass in various parts of the country. We talk about personal motivations, the value of mentorship, various geographic scenes, the impact of Billy Strings on today’s bluegrass audience and market, and the grind of the road. There’s no overarching theme, except a fierce determination to remain creative, collaborative and free to innovate in the genre they hold dear.

Darren Nicholson is a mandolinist, singer and songwriter in his 40s from western North Carolina. He joined his first touring band at age 18 and he’s been a professional mandolinist, singer and songwriter ever since. In 2007, after a gruelling few years touring with Rounder Records artist Alicia Nugent, he joined four other Haywood County friends to form Balsam Range . It started with a jam session in his kitchen and was planned as a local/regional and pretty casual thing. But the band unexpectedly took off and snagged a ton of IBMA Awards, including Entertainer of the Year in 2014 and 2018.

Around 2022, Nicholson retired from the band to go solo, and he’s released three albums as a leader since then, including last year’s excellent Lonesome Trails & Tall Tales. He says two things led to his big move. He got sober and found himself with more energy, time and passion for the music. At the same time, Balsam Range scaled back its schedule, playing fewer shows for better paydays. So Darren got back to freelancing in his home area, and he loved it.

“All of a sudden I’m in this creative place. And I’m playing with people who are pushing me and I’m wanting to get better. And I realized it’s time to do something different and I want to get back out. I don’t care if it’s smaller dates. I’ll do more dates, less money. I just need to play music.”

The Sullivan Sisters are in the early years of their bluegrass journey as students at the Berklee College of Music and newly signed artists to Nashville’s Dark Shadow Recording . Soraya - who focuses on guitar - and Luciya - a banjo player - got bluegrass fever as girls growing up in Winston Salem NC, especially after their music-loving parents started taking them to fiddle conventions and to Merlefest. When their dad, a music educator, moved the family for a new job at Northwestern University, the sisters plugged into Chicago’s “small but mighty” bluegrass scene, taking advantage of mentorship from the veteran band Special Consensus and opportunities at the Old Town School of Folk Music.

Just an hour or two before we met up, Luciya’s banjo playing was honored with an Instrumentalist of the Year trophy at the IBMA Momentum Awards , which are given to promising newcomers and industry leaders. Sadly, she simultaneously came down with a case of laryngitis, so she listened in as I spoke with Soraya. Among other things, Soraya talked about getting established in a new home base.

“There weren’t a ton of people to play with at first, so we started performing at local farmer’s markets. We put a case out with a sign that said, ‘Help us support our college fund’. And we're like ten! And it kept snowballing from there where people would invite us to play a birthday party or block party. And things kind of got bigger and bigger for us as we got older and better at what we did.”

Jesse Smathers has emerged as a young leader in the traditional music community around Floyd, VA (home of the Floyd Country Store picking parties and Floydfest) where he’s a singer, songwriter and educator. He grew up in Eden, NC, the home town of NC folk music legend Charlie Poole, who represents some of the pre-bluegrass mountain style music that inspires Jesse. He’s a student of folk music history who thinks hard about regional styles and says, “I see string band music as a spectrum of styles” that includes old-time, Irish, blues, and bluegrass.

He told me about sitting in a computer class when he got a call from the late bluegrass master James King for a job, and that’s when he left the real world behind and went into music. In 2015, he signed on with the venerable Lonesome River Band, singing vocal parts once defined by Dan Tyminski. Now 34, Smathers balances LRB touring with teaching in Floyd and developing a solo voice on the old-time side of the tradition. His recent singles like “Sing Darling Sing” feature Smathers writing new songs in the old way. And he says it’s working for him:

“My circle of friends has gotten larger as I create this music. I make music with wonderful old time musicians and bluegrass musicians, and I feel like my tribe has broadened. I’m new to solo music. I did my first solo project - a bluegrass record - in 2020. It was more wanting to just put something out. But I’m working on another project right now where I’m really trying to curate this sound and highlight those regional styles.”

Daniel Grindstaff also got a job as a sideman for legends early in life. After picking up the banjo at age 12, the East Tennessee native hit the road with future Hall of Famers Jim & Jesse McReynolds. He says he wasn’t necessarily the best banjo player available, but he made it work through relentless drive and professionalism. He also worked with his boyhood heroes The Osborne Brothers, followed by contemporary bluegrass artist Marty Raybon. In the 2020s, Grindstaff began to think like a producer and assembled his first self-directed project, which came out in 2024 with the title (and concept) Heroes & Friends. When that produced some charting radio success, the 43-year-old took the next step.

“I never really viewed myself as a band leader. But in this season of life I knew that if I wanted to stay in music and stay relevant in some capacity, that I was pretty well going to have to do my own thing. JD Crowe was a great mentor of mine, and I remember him telling me the story of leaving Jimmy (Martin) and starting the (band) that would turn into The New South. I knew pretty well had to. That just kept ringing true.”

In 2026, the banjo player debuted his new band with the self-titled album Daniel Grindstaff & The Uptown Troubadours, and they were nominated for the New Artist of the Year prize.

Ali Vance was named after Alison Krauss and there’s a bit of an echo of that famous voice in her own when she sings lead for Nashville band DownRiver Collective . This quintet writes its own material and leans toward a more eclectic and progressive approach, even as its instrumentation hews to the traditional formula of banjo, fiddle, mandolin, etc. The one obvious departure from the formula is that Vance sings lead without playing an instrument.

Whatever you call it, Downriver is speaking to people. In 2024 they were named IBMA Momentum Band of the Year and a year later Vance took the same award for vocalist of the year. They met at Belmont University and formed the band in the wake of the pandemic. An EP called Off The Shelf introduced them in 2023, and this year. In 2025, they won the band contest at FreshGrass in Arkansas. And their debut album Give It All Away arrived in late 2025.

I asked Ali to take the temperature of bluegrass as she and her bandmates have experienced it over the past few years.

“I think it has changed a lot. I was always told you can’t be in a bluegrass band because you can’t play an instrument. And I don’t think that is necessarily true now because people are a lot more accepting of things. You’re seeing a lot more women in bluegrass. You’re seeing a lot more people of color. So just having more diversity within the genre is something that’s been cool I’ve watched over the years.”

The hour closes with the very well established and widely admired band Sister Sadie. Formed after a successful one-off all-star/friends show in 2012, version one of Sister Sadie went out on the road and made albums in response to sheer popular demand. They wound up being named IBMA Entertainers of the Year twice. Then after a shakeup, founding members Deanie Richardson - on fiddle - and Gena Britt - on banjo - regrouped for the post pandemic world with new personnel. Dani Flowers is a country leaning songwriter who handles some of the lead vocals. Sadie is rounded out these days by bass player Katie Blomarz-Kimball, mandolinist Rainy Miatke, and the stunning young singer Jaelee Roberts, who is already two time IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year.

As I sat down with Gina, Deanie and Dani the band was nominated for more IBMA awards for 2026 than any other act. We talked about the transition to new members, but also about taking risks and investing in a bigger, brighter future for Sister Sadie 2.0. Deanie says this:

“When we started doing this thing, and up until about two years ago, it was just us women doing it all. There was no management. There was no booking. There was no publicist. There was nothing. Gina handled the money. I handled the hotels. We all had a thing that we did. Now we decided to go all in. We ahve a massive team on the record label, so we feel supported. But also more money comes out of your overhead. So it’s been a struggle to get out there adn play a lot of places. Hoever we have all agreed we’re going to give this thing 110% and it’s working.”

Sister Sadie told me they’re putting the finishing touches on an album for 2027 that will be released by Down The Road Records.

