Episode 379 of The String opens with a ridiculously short history of harmony singing in country music, with audio clips from the Sons of the Pioneers, the Louvin Brothers and Little Big Town. My idea was to prepare your ears for the harmony-centric band featured in the show, The Wilder Blue from near Dallas, TX. My guest is Zane Williams, the singer and songwriter who pulled the band together in 2019, and in our interview I likened his band’s five singers to a high performance vehicle. Zane says that has in fact influenced how he writes.

“My background is just me and a guitar,” Williams says of his pre-Wilder Blue days. “What's the point of writing a song that has a bunch of call-and-answer or a bunch of big thick harmony moments when you could do it in the studio, but you can't do it live? Well all of a sudden (after the band came together) we do have the ability to do it live, and it’s like hmmmm, okay!”

Thus the signature sound I latched onto when I first heard The Wilder Blue’s self-titled album of 2022 - as many as five voices arranged into rich, flowing choruses. I soon discovered (at Americanafest and elsewhere) that yes, they nail it live. It’s a musical superweapon that is rather rare in modern Americana, though it’s a big part of the story of country rock, especially, for Williams, the soaring sound of The Eagles.

“I listen to the Eagles, and I'm like, dad gum it!” he says with a frustrated smile. “Like every song of theirs features the harmonies in cool, creative ways, and it's not just a song that was written for a solo voice that they kind of just stacked a few things on. It's in the DNA of the song - this call and answer thing or counter melodies. I'm always challenging myself and my co-writers to get into that mindset, because whatever you can think of - suspensions, sevenths, ninths, weird chords - we can do it vocally. That's a unique thing that we can do that not a lot of people can.”

The band released one album as Hill Country in 2020 while enduring the uncertainty of the pandemic and then had to change their name early on due to a trademark conflict. Despite that, they soldiered on and gained a following on the Texas and Red Dirt circuits. So their new album Cinco is technically the fifth Wilder Blue release but the fourth under that name, with a title that also reflects their esprit-de-corps as a successful five-piece band.

Critics loved their early albums. Luke Combs, then rocketing to the very top of country music, discovered the Wilder Blue, praised them online, invited them to open some stadium dates for him and ultimately shared his manager with the band. Since then, they’ve been regulars on the Texas radio charts. They sell out Gruene Hall. And they’ve played the Grand Ole Opry cinco times.

On an October swing through Nashville to play the Opry, I coaxed Zane over to share his history and the story of the band. I was especially interested because 20 years ago I met Zane Williams at a small apartment on Music Row where he was midway through a decade or so doing his thing in Nashville. He had talent and a trustworthy voice and he was definitely country, so he seemed like somebody to watch. There was a full circle feeling of meeting up again, and it felt clear that as hard as he’d worked and toured as a solo artist (releasing seven albums in 15 years), this band thing really suits him.

“It puts the camaraderie on a different level because you're not the boss,” Williams says. “You're on a team together, which I was always fine with. And then the commitment level just worked out as well as I could have hoped. Which is easier said than done to just put together a group with great chemistry where every single person is irreplaceable. But somehow I lucked out, and that's really what I feel like we've got. And because we all feel like everybody's irreplaceable, that's a real good incentive to try to get along and keep it together.”

The Wilder Blue cranks up a big winter tour in January, including a Nashville date on Feb. 4.