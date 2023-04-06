Your Donation is Matched Today, Support Your Roots and Double Your Impact!

WMOT Friends,

Jessie Scott here- remember the short story The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner? A tale of integrity, courage and bucking the system….I relate in a weird way. You see, sitting behind the board at a radio station has always been a solitary pursuit. And it’s not like you can see or feel the audience while you are doing your thing. It is a matter of faith and trust, otherwise, you would just be sitting there talking to yourself- and well you know how THAT gets construed. But really, we at WMOT believe- we believe that people are listening, that they are hungry for meaningful music that is recorded from the heart and soul – that’s the part that buck’s the system- It’s the blade of grass that finds its way up from the crack in the concrete…... We believe in the music, and we believe in the community that is being built on a daily basis with WMOT’s help.

You know, we get to see it in action when we do a live show, Finally Friday, Wired In, Roots on The Rivers- it’s great to see you come and share the experience- There is another way you can let us know that you are with us this week during our spring fund drive – become a member with your one time, monthly or annual contribution. It keeps the lights on and the music playing. It keeps our community strong. Donate now at WMOT.org

Today we've got member matching challenges throughout the day so your donation is doubled! Donate now and longtime WMOT members will match your gift dollar for dollar.

GIVE NOW AND GET MATCHED!

Become a sustainer or make a one-time gift today to help us reach our critical funding goal. Support from listeners ensures that all of us have access to great music — wherever and whenever we need it, on any device we choose.

Jessie Scott

WMOT program director and host

P.S. If you’ve already given to support WMOT and keep the music playing, thank you! If you need another reason to give, check out our Spring Member T-Shirt, WMOT Trucker Hat and Roots on the Rivers Passes, our thank you for your support.

