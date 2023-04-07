Donate Today and Support Our Roots Community!

WMOT Community,

“Hi I’m AnaLee and it’s truly my honor to get to play music for you each day here at WMOT. I’m your midday host and your host and producer for The Local Brew Hour.

Besides the variety of music we bring you with limited interruptions and the sheer number of different songs you’ll hear each day, one of the other things I love about WMOT is getting to meet you at our events like Finally Friday each week at 3rdand Lindsley. It’s two hours of live music on the radio and everyone is welcome to join us there. We have our monthly Wired In show for Wired In members, all members are invited to the Americana Fest Day stage shows we bring you each year during the Americana Music Festival.

Last year at the day stage an artist named Hunter Nash came up and introduced himself, I’d played him a couple of times on the Local Brew, one of the songs even features his daughter on backing vocals. It was really nice to meet him and to meet many of you, our listeners. Our Roots on the Rivers festival returns this year where the whole family is invited to join us and members receive a shot at early bird tickets. You’re listening to WMOT right now, and like me, I believe you love this music and this community of music lovers. We are looking to you this week to support this public radio station with your tax-deductible contribution so we can see you in person and on the radio here at WMOT. Click now to donate!”

If you haven’t contributed yet, the time is now!

GIVE NOW

Become a sustainer or make a one-time gift today to help us reach our critical funding goal. Support from listeners ensures that all of us have access to great music — wherever and whenever we need it, on any device we choose.

AnaLee

WMOT midday host and host/producer of the Local Brew Hour

P.S. If you’ve already given to support WMOT and keep the music playing, thank you! If you need another reason to give, check out our Spring Member T-Shirt, WMOT Trucker Hat and Roots on the Rivers Passes, our thank you for your support.

