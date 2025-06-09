Act Now: Protect Your Public Media

Last week The White House sent a proposed rescission package to Congress. This $9.4 billion package includes a $1.1 billion cut in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), clawing back money previously appropriated by Congress. Now Congress has 45 days to consider the proposal, and it only requires a majority vote to pass—a vote which could come quickly. This is a grave threat to federal funding for public media.

If these cuts are enacted, they will effectively dismantle the public media ecosystem by defunding the CPB. As you know, the CPB is a private, nonprofit corporation that supports 1,300 local public media stations across the country, like WMOT Roots Radio, as well as NPR and PBS.

You know how important this federal funding is to support public media and the news, music, and cultural programs you love. WMOT offers these public services free and without paywalls because we stand by a fundamental belief that independent public radio is essential. We also believe that public media provides unparalleled value to our society.

How you can help right now:

1. Make your voice heard. If you value free, public‐service media visit Protect My Public Media to share your story.

2. Contact your representatives and ask them to vote no!

Find your representative and email or call their office.

Contact Tennessee’s senators via email or, call their offices: Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Sen. Bill Hagerty.

Email/call suggested script

Subject: Vote against cuts to public media funding

Message: WMOT Roots Radio is one of the nation’s premier public radio music stations, producing programming for radio, digital, and live audiences. WMOT covers 40 counties in Middle Tennessee providing 24/7 American Roots music, news and emergency alert services. As your constituent, I urge you vote against cuts to public media funding. Thank you for your consideration.

3. Support our work with a donation today. The surest way to safeguard WMOT’s unique programming and services to our audience is by making a personal investment in WMOT now.

Thank you for your continued support of WMOT Roots Radio and the entire public media system.

Val Hoeppner

Executive Director, WMOT

