Sam Bush, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Liz Longley are playing Roots on the Rivers Music Festival !

Roots on the Rivers is a community celebration of American Roots music to benefit non profit WMOT Radio at Two Rivers Mansion in Donelson. This family friendly, locally curated boutique festival features LIVE MUSIC, Local Non Profits, Artisan Marketplace, Food Trucks & more.

Gates open at 12 pm with performances from 1pm - 9pm

John Partipilo / FR170895 AP Langhorne Slim performing on the lawn at Roots on the Rivers.

L﻿ineup

We're thrilled to announce our first three artists, bluegrass legend Sam Bush, Nashville hero Aaron Lee Tasjan and singer-songwriter Liz Longley for our Roots on the Rivers Music Festival. More artists will be announced in the coming days!

B﻿ring the family

Roots on the Rivers is a family friendly festival, kids 16 and under get in free! Everyone will enjoy interactive music experiences at Roots on the Rivers.

JOHN PARTIPILO / FR170895 AP

C﻿raft Beer and Cocktails

E﻿njoy craft beers from Founders Brewing Co. and cocktails from our partners in the beer garden.

F﻿ood Trucks

We’re excited to welcome Califarmia, Hurts Hot Chicken and the Bad Luck Burger Club to the festival grounds. We'll have more food and drink announcements soon.

L﻿ocal Artisans, Merch and Nonprofit Row

S﻿hop our local marketplace for locally made goods and WMOT + Artist Merch. You'll also meet some of the nonprofits that service the Nashville area on Nonprofit Row.

Roots on the Rivers Raises Critical Funds for WMOT

Our Roots on the Rivers Music Festival is a benefit for WMOT Roots Radio, a nonprofit, public radio station. Your ticket purchase helps support programming on WMOT 89.5 FM.