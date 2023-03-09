Touring in a band since he was 17 years old, Nashville's Elliott Blaufuss has learned a lot about life. He's gained insight into human nature, life on the road, isolation. Lots of fodder for songwriting, including how to love a "Dive Motel", as he describes in the first single released from his debut full length album, The Sea Between Us, out tomorrow. His album release show is tonight at The Dive Motel in Nashville.