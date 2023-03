Watch Nikki Lane's full set from Wired In at The Skydeck on June 26, 2022, where she performed songs from her latest album 'Denim & Diamonds'.

The set list includes: "Highway Queen", "700,000 Rednecks", "First High", "Born Tough", "Good Enough", "Black Widow", "Denim and Diamonds", "Send the Sun", "Why You Been Gone So Long" and "Jackpot".