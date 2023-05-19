© 2023 WMOT
Wired In with Devon Gilfillian, Full Set

WMOT
Published May 19, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT
Last month, Devon Gilfillian performed an intimate set at The Vinyl Lounge in Nashville for WMOT's monthly Wired In concert series. Gilfillian played songs from his latest record Love You Anyway along with his rendition of the Marvin Gaye classic "What's Going On", in addition to some old favorites.

Watch the full performance on WMOT's Livesessions page or check out the highlights in the playlist below.

Gilfillian's set list included: "Here and Now", "Better Broken", "The Recipe", "High", "Home", "Brown Sugar Queen", "What's Going On", "The Good Life", and "Love You Anyway".

You can get exclusive alerts about our monthly Wired In concerts by donating $20 a month. That will get you two tickets to each show every month and keep the music playing on WMOT. You can find more details on how to become a Wired In member here.

