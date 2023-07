Raul Malo of The Mavericks joins Jessie Scott at The Purple Building in East Nashville to discuss his latest instrumental album 'Say Less', which originally began as the score for a movie.

Malo also plays three Mavericks tunes, including "Dream River", "Recuerdos" and "Summertime (When I'm With You)".

