Warren Haynes chats with host Jessie Scott about the latest Gov't Mule album Peace Like A River and shares clips from the band's Ryman Auditorium performance back in May.

The setlist includes "Same As It Ever Was", "Dreaming Out Loud" and "Revolution Come, Revolution Go", the title track of their last studio record.

