Brennen Leigh Performs Songs from Upcoming Album 'Ain't Through Honky Tonkin' Yet' for Words & Music

WMOT
Published June 15, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT

Brennen Leigh performed three songs from her upcoming album Ain't Through Honky Tonkin' Yet for this week's edition of Words & Music.

The newest tracks include the lead single "Runnin' Out of Hope, Arkansas", the title track "I Ain't Through Honky Tonkin' Yet", and the unreleased "Carole With An E". Leigh also performed "Analog".

Check out our NPR Live Sessions page where you can watch the full catalog of Words & Music, and tune in to WMOT on Tuesdays at 7 PM to listen to the show live.

Tags
Video Words and Musicbrennen leigh
