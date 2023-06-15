Brennen Leigh Performs Songs from Upcoming Album 'Ain't Through Honky Tonkin' Yet' for Words & Music

Brennen Leigh performed three songs from her upcoming album Ain't Through Honky Tonkin' Yet for this week's edition of Words & Music.

The newest tracks include the lead single "Runnin' Out of Hope, Arkansas", the title track "I Ain't Through Honky Tonkin' Yet", and the unreleased "Carole With An E". Leigh also performed "Analog".

