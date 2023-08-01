Dan Tyminski performs latest single "Never Coming Home" at Wired In

Dan Tyminski brought the band to Exit/In for an evening of merry-making and magic. Gaven Largent (dobro), Maddie Denton (fiddle), Jason Davis (banjo), Grace Davis (bass) and Harry Clark (mandolin) are all stellar players, and the sound at The Exit/In was impeccable.

Dan is funny, charming, disarming and personable, and the WMOT audience was stoked to be in attendance for this intimate once in a lifetime performance. There is another single dropping from Dan’s latest album God Fearing Heathen, and we bring you a live recording from July 19th at Wired In.

