Wired In with Tami Neilson, Full Set

In June, Tami Neilson brought the house down with songs from her latest record 'Kingmaker' for WMOT's monthly Wired In series at Riverside Revival.

Relive the performance on WMOT's Live Sessions page or check out the highlights in the playlist below.

Neilson's setlist included: "Kingmaker", "Ain’t My Job", "Ten Tonne Truck", "King of Country Music", "Beyond the Stars", "I Can Forget", "No Good for My Soul", "Holy Moses", "You Were Mine" and "Cry Over You".

