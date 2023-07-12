Watch Dan Tyminski and The Watson Twins LIVE for WMOT's Wired In July 19th at 7 p.m.

Join us for another great Wired In at Exit/In on July 19th at 7 p.m. This month's featured artists are Dan Tyminski and The Watson Twins.

You can purchase general admission tickets here, or become a Wired In member for $20/month and get the opportunity to RSVP for 2 tickets to the show each month. More details on how you can donate here.

Can't make it to the show? Tune into WMOT to listen live, or watch the free livestream on NPR Live Sessions.