Words & Music with Ghost Hounds

Published August 15, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT

Have you been to the Gibson Garage in Cummins Station yet? It is a living temple to the power of the guitar, with an array of dancing multicolor models of sheer eye candy. In the right hands these guitars have provided years of emotional support, and deep moments of delight, reflection, and elation, whether in recordings, or on stages everywhere. They speak to the glory of the Rock & Roll era.

That torch is being passed to emerging rock purveyors, the Ghost Hounds, who recently were in town for a set at Gibson. The rock 'n' blues band out of Pittsburgh, PA has shared stages of late with the likes of The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, Garth Brooks, and Bob Seger. The band's classic rock 'n' roll vibe comes from Thomas Tull, Johnny Baab, Bennett Miller and Blaise Lanzetta. Lead singer Tré Nation, has a timeless voice, sinewy and rich.

While the Ghost Hounds were in town, WMOT invited them to The Purple Building in East Nashville to play some tunes for us, as they release their fourth studio album.

Ghost Hounds set list includes: "Dirty Angel", "Last Train to Nowhere", "First Last Time", "Here No More", "Baby We're Through" and "Make It Shake".

Watch their full performance below, or tune in to WMOT tonight at 7 P.M. to listen to the show live.

Want more Words & Music? Check out our NPR Live Sessions page to watch the full catalog.

