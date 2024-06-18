© 2024 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

30A Songwriters Sessions with Charlie Mars

WMOT
Published June 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

Back in January, Charlie Mars performed songs from his latest album 'Times Have Changed' at a beach house turned studio in Florida for WMOT's 2024 30A Songwriters Sessions.

The setlist includes "Country Home", "Last Rodeo", "Don't Ya Wanna Know Me", "Fat Dad" and "Times Have Changed".

Watch clips from his performance below, and tune in to WMOT tonight at 7 p.m. to listen to the full set and interview with Jessie Scott.

Stay tuned for more 30A Songwriters Sessions, with performances from Matthew Sweet, Miles Zuniga, and Sunny War.
Tags
Video 30A Songwriters SessionsCharlie Mars30A Songwriters Festival
Related Content