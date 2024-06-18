30A Songwriters Sessions with Charlie Mars

Back in January, Charlie Mars performed songs from his latest album 'Times Have Changed' at a beach house turned studio in Florida for WMOT's 2024 30A Songwriters Sessions.

The setlist includes "Country Home", "Last Rodeo", "Don't Ya Wanna Know Me", "Fat Dad" and "Times Have Changed".

Watch clips from his performance below, and tune in to WMOT tonight at 7 p.m. to listen to the full set and interview with Jessie Scott.

Stay tuned for more 30A Songwriters Sessions, with performances from Matthew Sweet, Miles Zuniga, and Sunny War.