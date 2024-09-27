Mansion Sessions with Jaime Wyatt

This California songwriter lived a stretch of outlaw life before pulling it together and becoming one of the standout outlaw singers of her time. She broke out in 2020 with the Shooter Jennings-produced Neon Cross and garnered acclaim for its follow-up Feel Good, released last November.

Watch her perform "Fugitive" and "Love is a Place" for WMOT's secret Mansion Sessions, recorded live from inside Two Rivers Mansion during this year's Roots on the Rivers festival.

Stay tuned. We have a new Mansion Session coming to you each week until mid-November. You can find the full lineup, schedule, and ever-growing playlist here.