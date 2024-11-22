Shemekia Copeland - AmericanaFest 2024 Video Highlights

Shemekia Copeland received three Grammy nominations for her latest album 'Blame It On Eve', including Best American Roots Performance and Best Contemporary Blues Album.

Earlier this year, Copeland performed the title track "Blame It On Eve", as well as "Cadillac Blue" and "Tell The Devil" from the same album.

Watch the highlights below or on our new YouTube channel, where you can find more live performances from your favorite Americana artists.