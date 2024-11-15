Mansion Sessions with Elizabeth Cook

Our Mansion Sessions series wraps the same way our June Roots on the Rivers did, with the smart, sometimes snarky songwriting of Elizabeth Cook, one of the architects of Nashville's alternative country scene in the 2000s. Her most recent album Aftermath is her most daring and surprising yet.

Watch a stripped-down performance of "Razor Wire Wall" and "These Days" from inside the historic Two Rivers Mansion for our intimate backstage video series.

That's a wrap on this year's Mansion Sessions. You can watch all 11 episodes here or on our NPR Live Sessions page.