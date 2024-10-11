Mansion Sessions with Mary Gauthier and Jaimee Harris

Here’s another special collaboration, born in love. Mary Gauthier is of course one of the greatest and most empathic songwriters of our time. Jaimee Harris has broken out recently with her wonderful Boomerang Town LP. They have been a couple for years, and they do frequent duo shows. We were lucky to experience this one.

Watch them perform "The Meadow" and "Mercy Now" for WMOT's Mansion Sessions, recorded live from inside Two Rivers Mansion during this year's Roots on the Rivers festival.