Words & Music with James McMurtry and BettySoo

Last week, James McMurtry and BettySoo stopped by the WMOT studio to discuss performing in drag across the South and life on the road during their current co-headlining tour.

They also performed "Henry & Me," a cover of Kris Kristofferson's "Broken Freedom Song," and "Gulf Road."

Their upcoming albums are entitled 'The Black Dog and the Wandering Boy' and 'If You Never Go Away'. Both are set to release later this year.

Listen to the full episode below or on NPR Live Sessions, where you can find the full Words & Music archive.