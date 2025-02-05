© 2025 WMOT
Words & Music with James McMurtry and BettySoo

WMOT
Published February 5, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

Last week, James McMurtry and BettySoo stopped by the WMOT studio to discuss performing in drag across the South and life on the road during their current co-headlining tour.

They also performed "Henry & Me," a cover of Kris Kristofferson's "Broken Freedom Song," and "Gulf Road."

Their upcoming albums are entitled 'The Black Dog and the Wandering Boy' and 'If You Never Go Away'. Both are set to release later this year.

Listen to the full episode below or on NPR Live Sessions, where you can find the full Words & Music archive.
Video Words and MusicJames McMurtryBetty Soo
Related Content
  • Chuck Prophet at WMOT's 30A Songwriter Sessions.
    Video
    WMOT's 30A Songwriter Sessions
    Watch the WMOT 30A Songwriter Sessions with Americana singer/songwriters like Adia Victoria, Eddie 9V, Amanda Anne Platt and the Honeycutters, Ruthie Foster, Chuck Prophet and more. The sessions were filmed in the living room of a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida in January 2023.
  • Video
    Video Highlights from Wired In with BettySoo, Strung Like A Horse, and Los Lonely Boys
    BettySoo, Strung Like A Horse, and Los Lonely Boys performed last week at Riverside Revival for WMOT's Wired In series. Watch highlights from their performances here.
  • Video
    Words & Music with Brent Cobb
    Last week, Brent Cobb stopped by the studio to chat with Jessie Scott about the resurgence of great songwriters and his deep reverence for Otis Redding, which inspired the title track of his latest record, Southern Star. Cobb also performed "It's A Start", "Southern Star", and "When It's My Time". Listen to the full interview and performance here.