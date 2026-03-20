Vicki Peterson & John Cowsill - Live at AmericanaFest 2025

This week's AmericanaFest Day Stage replay features Vicki Peterson (The Bangles) and John Cowsill (The Cowsills, The Beach Boys), who performed "Fool is the Last One to Know" and "Is Anybody Here" from their album Long After the Fire.

All songs were recorded live at the 2025 AmericanaFest Day Stage in Nashville, TN.

Watch clips from their live performance below, or on our YouTube channel, where you can find the full-length Day Stage livestreams under the "Live" tab.