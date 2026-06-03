In Britain, video of a dying teen handcuffed by police sparks outrage and riots

Updated June 5, 2026 at 10:56 AM CDT

LONDON — Video footage of a British student who was handcuffed by police as he lay dying of stab wounds has sparked anger and triggered violent riots in Britain.

Eighteen-year-old Henry Nowak was wrongly arrested as he lay dying in the street, after he was falsely accused of a racist attack. Nowak was stabbed by 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa in Southampton, in Southern England, in December 2025. Digwa, a British Sikh man, lied to the police by falsely claiming that Nowak, who was white, had racially abused him. As a result, police initially arrested Nowak rather than his attacker. Digwa has since been convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

But police bodycam footage released this week has sparked outrage across Britain and led to a debate about policing. Footage shows officers handcuffing Nowak - who appears unable to move - as he repeatedly tells them he has been stabbed and that he can't breathe. At one point, a police officer can be heard saying "You've been stabbed? Whereabouts? I don't think you have, mate." Later, the police officers proceed to read Nowak his rights, as he becomes unresponsive.

The case has become political, too. Some on the right of British politics have claimed police are biased against white people, calling this Britain's "George Floyd moment." Tech billionaire Elon Musk has also waded into the debate, posting several times on X - which he owns - criticizing the way British police treated the teenager.

On Tuesday night, violent riots erupted in Southampton, in southern England, close to where the murder happened. Rioters threw bricks and garbage cans at police and chanted, "Henry, Henry," and "I can't breathe." Far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, addressed the crowd of protesters.

Earlier this week, Reform U.K. leader Nigel Farage released a video statement where he claimed Nowak's arrest was an example of "anti-white prejudice", and compared it to the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.

"What does he say? I can't breathe. Familiar words. Remember career criminal George Floyd, who died in appalling circumstances in Midwest America a few years ago. Remember the reaction to that?," Farage, a far-right politician, says, suggesting there hasn't been the same level of outrage among British politicians to Nowak's killing as there was to George Floyd's. Farage then goes on to call on the British public to react to the murder with "pure, cold rage."

According to U.K. government figures, Black people are over two times as likely to be arrested as white people.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer – who said he "felt sick" watching the video of Nowak's arrest – has accused Farage of "exploiting the tragedy" for political gain. Farage was heckled in Parliament this week when he suggested Nowak's arrest was an example of a "two-tier" policing system that is prejudiced against white people.

Starmer has hit back at Musk, too, saying the billionaire is "trying to whip up division" over Nowak's murder.

"We need to also assert who we are as a country, because Musk, again, has been interfering in our politics in the last few days, trying to whip up division – that is not who we are in Britain. In Britain we are reasonable, tolerant people, " Starmer told reporters on Thursday.

A police watchdog is investigating the conduct of the police officers who handcuffed Nowak. There will also be a review into anti-racism guidelines given to British police forces.

The leader of Britain's National Black Police Association, Andy George, has warned about making changes to anti-racism guidance, telling the BBC that such changes risk being "reactive" and "not well thought-out."

Henry Nowak's family spoke outside court earlier this week, after their son's murderer had been sentenced. Their message was clear. "We want to use Henry's heartbreaking story to make change for the better," Nowak's father, Mark, said.

"We do not want his death to be used to create further division, hatred, or tension."

Copyright 2026 NPR