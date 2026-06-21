Five years after the Surfside condo collapse, killing 98, what's changed?

Updated June 23, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Just around the corner from where a beachfront condominium collapsed five years ago, there's a makeshift memorial: a plastic banner strung up on a wood frame, with the names of the 98 victims, ranging in age from a year-old infant to a 92-year-old grandmother.

"It's an unfortunate reminder of how big this tragedy was," says Martin Langesfeld, locating the name of his sister Nicky, 26, and her husband Luis Sadovnik, 28. "It's more than just names. It's stories. It's families."

Two-thirds of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building collapsed just after 1 a.m. on June 24, 2021. It started when the pool deck caved in. Seven minutes later, as many of the occupants were sleeping, the tower began to fall.

Five escaped, and three were rescued from the rubble with severe injuries by first responders. Search teams evacuated residents in the remaining part of the building, which was demolished 10 days later for safety reasons.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images Search and rescue personnel work in the rubble of the 12-story, beachfront Champlain Towers South condominium that crumbled to the ground on June 24, 2021 in Surfside.

Hundreds were left without a home and belongings, and the state was forced to grapple with how it regulates structural safety.

Langesfeld is among those who've been pushing to improve what they consider a lax system of building oversight. His sister and brother-in-law were newlyweds, who had moved into the condo together just a few months earlier.

"A dream place, home, where you feel you're safest is where they were killed," he says.

He's also frustrated there is no permanent memorial honoring the victims, while a new luxury condo is going up on the land where Champlain Towers once stood.

"It's been almost five years and there's no development for the memorial," he says. "And the development for the new building is very well underway."

Meredith Nierman / NPR / NPR The North Tower of the Champlain Towers condominium complex stands on April 27, overlooking the vacant site where its sister building, Champlain Towers South, collapsed on June 24, 2021. The collapse resulted in 98 deaths and remains one of the largest structural failures in U.S. history. A new luxury condominium complex, the Delmore, is slated for construction on the empty lot.



Technical findings released Monday by the National Institute of Standards and Technology concluded the problem started about three weeks before the collapse when two connections between garage columns and the pool deck failed, causing cracks to grow and loads to shift to connections that were not strong enough to support them.

Investigators found "severe and widespread deviations in the building's original structural design from the codes and standards of the day," and that the building's construction in 1981 deviated from the design drawings. Investigators will issue a final report later that includes recommendations for changes to standards, codes and practices to improve building safety.

To date, no one has been held criminally responsible.

But in a complex civil lawsuit, more than 30 defendants contributed to a $1.2 billion dollar class action settlement reached just a year after the collapse to address wrongful death, personal injury and property loss claims.

"I think what was apparent to all parties, legal parties, is that it was an enormous loss," says Coral Gables attorney Rachel Wagner Furst , co-lead counsel representing the Surfside victims.

None of the settling parties admitted liability or wrongdoing, but Wagner Furst says the litigation pointed to many factors that contributed to the scope of the disaster beyond the condo board, which was singled out in the initial lawsuit for not heeding warning signs and deferring repairs on the 40-year-old building.

She notes, "Companies and individuals who had serviced the Champlain Towers South condominium building in the years before the collapse that had arguably or allegedly failed in some way to provide proper maintenance advice or counsel, including the security company that had staffed the front desk of the building and was on duty at the time that the alarm ought to have sounded."

Meredith Nierman / NPR / NPR Attorney Rachel Wagner Furst served as co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit for the victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, which resulted in a $1.2 billion settlement.

The Surfside collapse was a wake-up call for condo associations and regulators around the country.

In the immediate aftermath in South Florida, some two dozen properties were evacuated for safety concerns. Most eventually were able to return after repairs.

The state responded by passing more stringent regulations, including new mandates for structural inspections and requiring condo associations to maintain a minimum level of reserve funding for structural upkeep.

"The Florida legislature pushed the burden to create safe housing stock in Florida onto the people who are least able to bear it, which is the Florida consumer," says Ft. Lauderdale attorney Donna DiMaggio Berger who specializes in condominium law, and founded a group that lobbies on behalf of the more than 50,000 community associations in Florida.

She says developers also should share in the burden.

"If we wind up with the safest housing stock in the country. Bravo, well done," she says. But "safe buildings start with the people who build them and repair them."

Meredith Nierman / NPR / NPR Construction cranes line the skyline along the beach in Surfside, Fla., on April 27.

No matter how well-intentioned, the building reforms could have unintended consequences, says Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

She says some buildings have been taken over by people who want to turn them into more expensive, luxurious developments.

"There's tremendous pressure that people can't afford these things and so they're forced to sell," she says. "We call it 'condo vultures,' and it is at our peril."

Levine Cava says she understands that people want to live "the good life" in South Florida, but there must be balance.

"We know we live in paradise," she says. "We also know that we need to have people of all means in our community."

Meredith Nierman / NPR / NPR Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says her community was severely changed by this tragedy, "the pain is still very real. Many people have moved on with their lives and others are still suffering greatly."

That's long been the conundrum in Florida, a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic when people flocked to the Sunshine State.

And it's evident in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach, which is becoming an ultra-wealthy enclave with a wall of condos lining the Atlantic, and more under construction. The area is adjacent to swanky shopping malls and private islands where tech titans have waterfront estates.

The Champlain Towers South property itself is soon to be home to the community's latest luxury development, The Delmore . Billed as "expansive mansions in the sky," the sales price of the units starts at $15 million; penthouses go for more than $150 million.

"Each penthouse has its own private pool, and that's a glass-fronted pool that gets the view to the ocean," says developer Jeffery Rossely, pointing to the layout on a scale model in a posh sales gallery.

Marisa Peñaloza / NPR / NPR Jeffery Rossely, a developer at the Dubai-based firm Damac Properties, points to a model of a luxury property called The Delmore.

Rossely is with Damac Properties, a Dubai-based firm. This is the company's first residential project in the U.S. Damac was the only bidder with a $120 million cash offer for the property.

"It was obviously at the time a tragic opportunity, but the courts had already ordered sale of the property," Rossely says. "The money was required to compensate the victims."

But the project has not received a warm welcome in Surfside. At town meetings he says his company has been accused of having blood on its hands.

Meredith Nierman / NPR / NPR A sign welcoming visitors to Surfside, Fla., stands directly across the street from the former site of the Champlain Towers South condominium. Today, a new luxury residential development called The Delmore is under construction on the empty lot where the tower once stood.

"I didn't understand why there would be angst for someone coming in and paying that money upfront," says Rossely.

But in retrospect, he concedes, the project needed a different approach.

"We should have spent a bit more time on due diligence, on community reaction, rather than on the physical property itself," Rossely says. "We went through what I would call the traditional due diligence. Maybe we should have gone through emotional due diligence, as well."

The question now is whether people will want to live in the new building. There are no buyers yet in the pre-sale phase.

Meanwhile, the town of Surfside will light a torch at 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, just outside the development's fence, to remember the Champlain Towers South victims five years after the collapse.



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