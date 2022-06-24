Finally Friday with Wreckless Strangers and Coyote Motel

Wreckless Strangers is a collective of six seasoned Bay Area musicians known for their collaborative songwriting and high-energy live shows, performing an infectious blend of music they call "California Americana Soul." The band features Amber Morris (Premier Bay Area vocalist and voice coach – members of Journey, Eric Martin Band) on vocals; David Noble (Poor Man's Whiskey, Pardon The Interruption) on lead guitar, vocals; Joshua Zucker (The Jones Gang, Rowan Brothers) on bass; Austin de Lone (Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, The Fabulous Thunderbirds) on keys, vocals; Mick Hellman (The Go To Hell Man Band) on drums and vocals; and Rob Anderson (repeat world champion cyclist) on guitar.

Over the course of their six years together, the Wreckless Strangers have released two records and become fan favorites at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival. Their new album, When the Sun and a Blue Star Collide, is produced by GRAMMY-winning artist/producer/guitarist Colin Linden (Bob Dylan, Emmy Lou Harris, Keb' Mo’, Alison Krauss & Robert Plant).

After releasing seven recordings and touring the U.S. and Europe with his band Scissormen for a dozen years, with stops at Bonnaroo, Cognac Blues Passions, Memphis in May, and other major international festivals, Ted Drozdowski launched Coyote Motel—a high-energy quintet whose deep cosmic roots music reaches for the stars but has its feet in the mud and dust of the deep South. Coyote Motel is Ted on guitar, vocals, and diddley bow; Sean Zywick on bass; Kyra Curenton on drums; Luella on vocals, guitar, and tambourine; and Laurie Hoffman on Theremin and glockenspiel.

Ted and Coyote Motel are currently spearheading the creation of a feature film called The River, based on 11 of the band's songs and featuring storytelling, aerial dance, psychedelic lighting, and other cutting-edge art. Fifteen Nashville artists from those disciplines have united under the name River Arts Collaborative to create The River, and the project is under the fiscal sponsorship of the Arts and Business Council of Greater Nashville.

Tune into WMOT 89.5 at 12 PM CST to hear their sets on the radio - or stream the performances via WMOT.org!