Delbert McClinton Featured this Week on WMOT Concert Series Replays

Every week we dig into the archives at WMOT to bring you replays of performances from Wired In, 895 Presents, and AmericanaFest. This week, on Monday night at 9 PM CST and then again on Saturday night at 11 PM CST, we're sharing an extraordinary performance from the inaugural 895 Fest.

Back in 2019, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Delbert McClinton joined Rodney Crowell to headline the show, a two-day outdoor Americana music festival held at Hop Springs Beer Park in Murfreesboro, TN. The full line-up included Molly Tuttle, The War & Treaty, Robby Fulks, Lillie Mae, Steve Poltz, Sarah Potenza, Liz Brasher, The Cordovas, and many more.

The line-up was chosen to reflect WMOT's "Americana Deep & Wide" format, which has become a significant success for the station. Listeners from across Middle Tennessee, and the world, have embraced this new spotlight on American roots music. From folk to blues or country--the range of styles played on the station shows just how much variety there is on the airwaves.

McClinton has been called the godfather of Americana and earned that distinction with his 50-plus years performing a variety of music from R&B, gospel, blues, and big band sounds. McClinton delivers his music in his trademark raspy voice, which Jessie Scott has said: "sounds like raw honey mixed whiskey."

Tune in tonight at 9 PM CST to WMOT 89.5, WMOT.org, or via the WMOT app to hear Delbert McClinton's performance.

