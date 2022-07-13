Josh Rouse, The Local Honeys, and Gina Sicilia Play Finally Friday Live at The Wash

Sometime Nashvillian folk/pop musician Josh Rouse is one of those songwriters that doesn't miss. He's released 12 studio albums plus a holiday album since 1998, all filled with sturdy songs that highlight Rouse's highly detailed stories about life, love, and family. His forthcoming album, Going Places (July 29) was written in his second home of Spain (his wife is Spanish) in 2020 and 2021. The inspiration behind these new tracks was to play them live on stage with some of his Spanish bandmates; they're less formal than past releases—a little looser perhaps-- but indicative of what we fans have come to expect from him: hooks galore combined with an understated groove that creates soundscapes that are familiar yet fresh.

Kentucky darlings, The Local Honeys, are arriving in Nashville this Friday for a show at The Basement to play songs from their forthcoming self-titled album which comes out the same day. The duo has been making music together for over 10 years and finessed their live performances by opening for both Tyler Childers and Colter Wall. Montana Hobbs and Linda Jean Stokley play Appalachian music about suffering, and are known for their guitar, banjo, and fiddle playing. It's music for the working class that follows a long tradition that began in the hollers of the Cumberland Mountains. With accolades from the New York Times and Tom T. Hall (who called them “a great credit to a wonderful Kentucky tradition") - the Local Honeys are rising stars.

Rounding out this Friday's show is a Newtown, Pennsylvania native who now calls Nashville home, Gina Sicilia. She's been writing songs since she was 12 and by the time she hit 19, she was singing in a blues band. She released her first solo EP in 2007 and by 2008 she was nominated for a Blues Music Award as Best New Artist. The blues and soul singer's last album, Love Me Madly, was produced by Cody Dickinson and featured Luther Dickinson on guitar. If you're not familiar with the Dickinsons, they are the sons of Jim, but you may be more familiar with their band, North Mississippi All-Stars. For her 10th album, Unchange, Sicilia asked Colin Linden to produce. He also wrote five of the songs and played on the album, making it a true collaboration between the two. The record has a gospel feel to it and is more sparse than her previous releases.

If you're in the Nashville area, come on down to The Wash inside East Side Bowl on Friday to catch live performances from these stellar performers as they share songs from their latest releases. It's a free show with doors opening at 11 AM CST and the show starting at 12 PM CST.

Of course, if you can't make it down you can listen live via WMOT 89.5, WMOT.org, or download the WMOT app to listen from anywhere.