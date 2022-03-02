President of Nashville based Southern Baptist Convention won't seek 2nd term

(Associated Press) — Southern Baptist Convention President Ed Litton says he won't seek a second term in the top convention role.

His decision comes after a turbulent year in the country's largest Protestant denomination. The SBC has been peppered with internal debates about the concept of systemic racism, the role of women in ministry and allegations of mishandled sexual abuse claims.

Litton says he will focus on a “Gospel-based racial reconciliation” initiative at the local church level. During his time as president,

Litton appointed a task force to investigate allegations of mishandled sexual abuse claims. The task force is expected to issue a report ahead of the SBC’s June meeting in Anaheim, California.