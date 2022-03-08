© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee colleges face legal risks under Republican 'divisive concept' bill

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 8, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Republican-controlled House has advanced legislation allowing students and staffers to sue public colleges and universities if they feel they’ve been unfairly punished for not accepting “divisive concepts.”

The bill would prohibit public colleges and universities from punishing students and staffers if they do not agree with certain ideas and open them up to lawsuits if they violate the measure.

While House Republicans advanced the bill Monday, it must still clear the Senate before it can head to the governor.

House Speaker Cameron supports the bill but has previously declined to give a specific example of a student or staffer who had been harmed for disagreeing with a particular controversial topic.

