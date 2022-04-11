© 2022 WMOT
16 primary candidates file to run for open US House seat in Nashville split

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 11, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fourteen Republicans and two Democrats have met the filing deadline to run for a U.S. House seat that opened after GOP state lawmakers carved Democratic-tilted Nashville into three districts.

Thursday afternoon marked the deadline for candidates to file nominating petitions for a variety of races.

GOP candidates include former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell, small businessman Baxter Lee, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles, former U.S. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, video producer Robby Starbuck and retired National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead. State Sen.

Heidi Campbell and Justicia Rizzo are the two Democrats running for the seat that Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper is vacating.

