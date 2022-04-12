© 2022 WMOT
Transgender athlete penalty bill heads to Tennessee governor's desk

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 12, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT
220412 hensley ragan.jpg
capitol.tn.gov
/
Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald)_and Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) sponsored the restrictive transgender sports bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will soon decide whether to sign off on adding harsh penalties against public schools in his state that allow transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports.

Tennessee's GOP-controlled Legislature finished advancing the proposal Monday, with Senate Republicans approving the measure 26-5. The House had previously approved the bill last month.

Under the legislation headed to Lee’s desk, Tennessee’s Department of Education would withhold a portion of a state funds from local school districts that fail to determine a student’s gender for participation in middle or high school sports.

The measure does not specify exactly how much money should be withheld by the state.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
