News

Trump-backed hopeful, 2 others booted off Tenn. GOP ballot

WMOT | By Associated Press, Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published April 20, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT
220414 ortagus trump side by side.jpg
Ortagus campaign/White House
/
Tenn. congressional hopeful Morgan Ortagus and former President Donald Trump.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican officials have removed three congressional hopefuls from the GOP primary ballot, including one candidate backed by former President Donald Trump.

The late Tuesday night decision by the Tennessee Republican Party was a long-awaited result of months of debate over Morgan Ortagus, Trump’s former State Department spokesperson, entering Nashville’s open 5th Congressional District race.

In a statement, Ortagus said she was “deeply disappointed” in the GOP executive committee’s decision.

The deep Republican field for the 5th District now includes former House Speaker Beth Harwell, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles and retired National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead.

