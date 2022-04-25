Black Lives Matter activist won't face 2nd Tennessee trial for illegal voting sign-up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say they will no longer pursue illegal voter registration charges against a Tennessee woman who had been granted a new trial after challenging her jury conviction.

Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich said Friday that charges against Black Lives Matter activist Pamela Moses were being dismissed, and she will not face a second trial.

Moses had been convicted of registering to vote illegally in Memphis in 2019 and was later sentenced to six years and one day in prison. She has said she was unaware that she was ineligible to vote.

Moses filed a motion asking for a new trial and a judge granted one.