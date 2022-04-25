© 2022 WMOT
Black Lives Matter activist won't face 2nd Tennessee trial for illegal voting sign-up

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 25, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT
220425 pamela moses booking photo.jpg
Pamela Moses booking photo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say they will no longer pursue illegal voter registration charges against a Tennessee woman who had been granted a new trial after challenging her jury conviction.

Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich said Friday that charges against Black Lives Matter activist Pamela Moses were being dismissed, and she will not face a second trial.

Moses had been convicted of registering to vote illegally in Memphis in 2019 and was later sentenced to six years and one day in prison. She has said she was unaware that she was ineligible to vote.

Moses filed a motion asking for a new trial and a judge granted one.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
