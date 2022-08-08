© 2022 WMOT
Ahead of school year, judges OK rollout of voucher program

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 8, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A three-judge panel says Tennessee will be able to implement a contentious school voucher program while opponents continue challenging the initiative.

On Friday, attorneys representing Nashville, Shelby County and families argued in court that Tennessee officials were acting in a “haphazard fashion” while rolling out the voucher program and asked that the 2019 law be once again blocked.

However, the judges denied their motion to issue an injunction.

Known as education savings accounts, eligible families would be allowed to use up to approximately $8,100 in public tax dollars on private schooling tuition and other preapproved expenses.

Mike Osborne
