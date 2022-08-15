© 2022 WMOT
Court asked to seal Naomi Judd death investigation report

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 15, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT
220502 Naomi and Wynonna Judd.jpg
countrymusichalloffame.org
/
Naomi and Wynonna Judd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of country singer Naomi Judd filed an amended court petition to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death.

The family said Friday the records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of her death and releasing such details would inflict "significant trauma and irreparable harm.”

Judd died at the age of 76 on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.

The court filing also included details about how Ashley Judd found her mother alive after she shot herself. Ashley stayed by her mother’s side for 30 minutes until help arrived.

