Tennessee governor announces new Savage Gulf State Park

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published September 23, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has a new state park. Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday announced the creation of the Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The park will be carved from the 19,000-acre Savage Gulf State Natural Area. That is currently part of the South Cumberland State Park. According to a news release, South Cumberland had become too large to manage as a single park. Most of the new park will be maintained as a state natural area, but it will include a 744-acre developable area. The General Assembly has provided $30 million for improvements, including a visitors center and an RV campground.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
