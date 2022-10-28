© 2022 WMOT
Ex-MNPD officer convicted in fatal shooting released from Nashville jail

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 28, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT
Former MNPD Officer Andrew Delke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A white former Nashville police officer who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a Black man from behind as the man was fleeing on foot has been released from jail.

According to his attorney, Andrew Delke was released Thursday from a jail facility run by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. He spent 18 months in jail.

Last July, Delke pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick as part of an agreement with prosecutors and received a three-year sentence. However, the deal allowed him to be released earlier with standard jail credits.

Meanwhile, Nashville’s Metro Council has approved a $2.25 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit by Hambrick’s family.

