Associated Press
The Taliban has suspended talks over a possible exchange of Taliban and U.S. prisoners due to the "complexity" of the situation in Afghanistan, the militant group said on Sunday.
A 55-year-old restaurant manager died and more than two dozen others were taken to hospitals Saturday after being overcome by carbon monoxide at a New York mall, police said.
The stakes were high and the vote was close as Boeing production workers agreed to concede some benefits in order to secure assembly of the new 777X airplane for the Puget Sound region.
Major League Baseball will add two more wild-card teams to the playoffs starting this fall. It's the first playoff expansion since 1995, and it will create a wild card play-in game between the two teams with the best records that didn't win their divisions. For the first time, a third-place team could win the World Series.