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Jewly Hight

  • Roots Radio News
    Country and Bluegrass Icon Dolly Parton, Gone At 80 Years Old
    Jewly Hight
    Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80. The artist's death was confirmed in a statement from her representatives, as well as in a video posted to social media from her nephew Bryan Seaver. "A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family," reads the statement, which notes that Parton "died peacefully" in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 25, 2026.