Sierra Ferrell And Tyler Childers Lead Americana Award Nominees

The Americana Music Association released its nominees for the 2024 Honors And Awards on Tuesday in a music-rich ceremony at the National Museum of African American Music. Tyler Childers and Sierra Ferrell led the list with nods for Artist, Album and Song of the Year. Familiar past winners will also be eligible for 2024 awards, including Allison Russell, Jason Isbell, and The War and Treaty.

AMA board member Gina Miller presented the list and introduced performances by SistaStrings, The War and Treaty, Megan McCormick with Amanda Fields and Ethan Ballinger, as well as Kaitlin Butts and Ferrell.

The ceremony will take place on Sept. 18 at the Ryman Auditorium, marking the 23rd annual awards. Americanafest takes place between Sept. 17 and 21 in venues across Nashville. WMOT will again host three days of live sets at the East Side Bowl in Madison.

A full list of nominees follows:

Album Of The Year

Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark; produced by Brandi Carlile

The Past Is Still Alive, Hurray for the Riff Raff; produced by Brad Cook

Rustin’ In The Rain, Tyler Childers; Produced by Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps

Trail of Flowers, Sierra Ferrell; Produced by Eddie Spear and Gary Paczosa

Weathervanes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; Produced by Jason Isbell

Artist Of The Year

Tyler Childers

Charley Crockett

Sierra Ferrell

Noah Kahan

Allison Russell

Duo/Group Of The Year

Black Pumas

Larkin Poe

The Milk Carton Kids

Turnpike Troubadours

The War And Treaty

Emerging Act Of The Year

Kaitlin Butts

Wyatt Flores

Charles Wesley Godwin

The Red Clay Strays

Jobi Riccio

Instrumentalist Of The Year

Grace Bowers

Maddie Denton

Jamie Dick

Megan McCormick

Joshua Rilko

Song Of The Year

“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell; Written by Melody Walker and Sierra Ferrell

“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark; Written by Brandy Clark and Michael Pollack

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers; Written by Geno Seale and Tyler Childers

“Jealous Moon,” Sarah Jarosz; Written by Daniel Tashian and Sarah Jarosz

“Right Back To It” – Waxahatchee; Written by Katie Crutchfield