Amid A Country Shuffle, Jesse Welles And Tyler Childers Earn Four Grammy Nominations

Who would have predicted ever seeing Tyler Childers going head-to-head with Shaboozey for a Grammy Award, but that’s the kind of party that’s going on under the big tent that is Field 5, the Recording Academy’s mega-category for Country & American Roots Music. Nominations for the 2026 awards were announced on Friday, including the first in a historic split of the Country Album prize into Traditional and Contemporary designations.

Childers, the hard-edged but progressive-minded songwriter from rural Kentucky who does not want to be called Americana, got his wish, earning four country nominations to go with his lifetime collection of seven others. He was named in this year’s newly created Contemporary Country Album category for Snipe Hunter and Best Country Song (for his quirky “The Bitin’ List,”). He was noted as a vocalist as well, for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (for “Love Me Like You Used To Do” with Margo Price) and Best Country Solo Performance, for “Nose On The Grindstone.” That’s where he’ll compete with breakout modern country singer/rapper Shaboozey, along with Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, and Zach Top, a country crooning phenom who had a big nominations day himself.

But it’s another raspy voiced, down-home songwriter who really broke through in the roots world this year, now with four Grammy nominations to show for it. Jesse Welles, a highly prolific, hotly topical, and wickedly humorous troubadour who evokes Woody Guthrie and John Prine, will be up for Best Americana Performance for “Horses,” Best Americana Album for his studio album Middle, Best Americana Roots Song for its title track, and Best Folk Album for Under The Powerlines April 24 – September 24.

That latter album was one of two massive volumes he’s released this year anthologizing scores of quick-turn, socially and politically-minded songs that he recorded outdoors for his popular YouTube and Instagram channels. The Arkansas native has a history of putting out a lot of music, but he’s outdone himself this year with seven studio or field recordings. Last Fall, he was nominated as Americana Music’s Emerging Act of the Year and was awarded the Spirit Of Americana Free Speech Award for his biting commentary.

Many in the roots/Americana world were watching closely to see what would happen with the new Traditional/Contemporary Country Album bifurcation. It’s the biggest change potentially affecting Americana artists since the entire field was reorganized as American Roots 15 years ago. NPR’s Jewly Hight wrote a superb deep dive article on the change , including comments from commentator Kyle Coroneos, who’s posted his own enthusiastic endorsements of the split on his Saving Country Music site.

Besides Tyler Childers, the Contemporary slate was rounded out by Kelsea Ballerini (for Patterns), Eric Church (for Evangeline Vs. The Machine), Jelly Roll (for Beautifully Broken), and Miranda Lambert (for Postcards From Texas). Morgan Wallen, arguably commercial country’s biggest artist, declined to enter his sprawling hit album I’m The Problem for consideration, seemingly with a feeling that he’d been snubbed in the past. This year’s nominees continue a trend from the Best Country Album years, in which nominees were more from the critically acclaimed camp than the chart-topping camp of the country industry.

Best Traditional Country Album for 2026 offered promise for country-focused artists in the Americana format to have a new forum, and indeed this seems to have happened. The slate features Charley Crockett (for Dollar A Day), Lukas Nelson (for American Romance), Lukas’s father Willie Nelson (for Oh What A Beautiful World), Margo Price (for Hard Headed Woman), and Zach Top (for Ain’t In It For My Health). Top, the only name here not commonly or currently on the Americana radio chart, is a fascinating grassroots breakout from the Red Dirt scene who channels the sound of early 1990s radio, when George Strait and Randy Travis ruled. With a huge following and big album stats for streaming and sales, but no big records on either country or Americana radio, Top falls between genre categories in a unique way. But he snagged three nominations total on Friday, including Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, both for “I Never Lie.”

Meanwhile, back in Americana territory, the Best Album will go to either Jesse Welles, Molly Tuttle (for So Long Little Miss Sunshine), Willie Nelson (here for a different album than in country, Last Leaf On The Tree), Larkin Poe (for the blues/rock album Bloom), or Jon Batiste, (for BIG MONEY). Here, the Batiste nomination stands out, with echoes of 2021, when his song “Cry” won two different Americana categories, while his record We Are won the overall Album of the Year. He’s a great artist who is kind of a category unto himself, but BIG MONEY is a rich gumbo of roots and pop vibes. He is also up for American Roots Performance and Song.

There are a few other three-way nominees this year, including progressive mandolinist and songwriter Sierra Hull. Her 2025 release A Tiptoe High Wire is in the pool for Best Bluegrass Album. From that project, “Boom” is up for Best Americana Performance, and “Spitfire” for Americana Song. Fellow award magnets Jason Isbell and supergroup I’m With Her matched each other category for category, with nods for Folk Album, American Roots Song, and American Roots Performance. Isbell’s claim comes from his first-ever solo acoustic album Foxes In The Snow, while the trio of Sarah Jarosz, Sara Watkins and Aoife O’Donovan are in there with their carefully crafted ensemble album Wild And Clear And Blue.

Blues has been subdivided into Contemporary and Traditional for years, and these categories are rich with talent of all ages. Buddy Guy could win his ninth Grammy for his album Ain’t Done With The Blues. Other vets in that Traditional category include Maria Muldauer, Charlie Musselwhite, Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush. Contemporary blues album nods went to rising stars Southern Avenue and Samantha Fish, plus more established artists Robert Randoph, Eric Gales, and Joe Bonnamossa.

Rounding out the Best Bluegrass Album category (alongside Sierra Hull) are Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter, whose one-off duo album Carter & Cleveland won the IBMA Album of the Year in September. A nomination for Alison Krauss and Union Station’s Arcadia - her first full-band album in 14 years - came as no surprise, nor did Billy Strings’s sweeping 2024 masterwork Highway Prayers. A possible second Grammy win could come for The Steeldrivers and their album Outrun.

With four nominations, Tyler Childers has real potential to win his first-ever Grammy Award, when the ceremonies commence on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. So do Maggie Rose and Grace Potter, whose smoky and funky single “Poison In My Well” is up for Best Americana Performance. Margo Price also is seeking her first win.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 15 years since the introduction of the Americana categories to the Grammy Awards. They seem like a natural part of the music industry cycle now, and even if there have been a few eyebrow-raising nominees (remember the Linda Chorney controversy?), the trophies have gone to artists who clearly are at the center of the format: Jason Isbell with three, Brandi Carlile with two, and even a brilliant left-field win in 2017 for the great Memphis songwriter and artist William Bell. The country album split may mean fewer twangy artists go for the win in Americana in the future, but that in turn may open up space for more eclectic potential nominees, and that’s fully in the spirit of the music.

A complete look at the Country & American Roots Field:

Category 39

Best Country Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

Nose On The Grindstone

Tyler Childers

Good News

Shaboozey

Bad As I Used To Be [From "F1® The Movie"] Chris Stapleton

I Never Lie

Zach Top

Somewhere Over Laredo

Lainey Wilson

Category 40

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

A Song To Sing

Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

Trailblazer

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

Love Me Like You Used To Do

Margo Price & Tyler Childers

Amen

Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame

George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Category 41

Best Country Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Bitin’ List

Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

Good News

Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

I Never Lie

Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

Somewhere Over Laredo

Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

A Song To Sing

Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton)

Category 42

Best Traditional Country Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new traditional country recordings.

Dollar A Day

Charley Crockett

American Romance

Lukas Nelson

Oh What A Beautiful World

Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman

Margo Price

Ain't In It For My Health

Zach Top

Category 43

Best Contemporary Country Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new contemporary country recordings.

Patterns

Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter

Tyler Childers

Evangeline Vs. The Machine

Eric Church

Beautifully Broken

Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas

Miranda Lambert

Category 44

Best American Roots Performance

For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

LONELY AVENUE

Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman

Ancient Light

I'm With Her

Crimson And Clay

Jason Isbell

Richmond On The James

Alison Krauss & Union Station

Beautiful Strangers

Mavis Staples

Category 45

Best Americana Performance

For new vocal or instrumental Americana performance. Award to the artist(s).

Boom

Sierra Hull

Poison In My Well

Maggie Rose & Grace Potter

Godspeed

Mavis Staples

That's Gonna Leave A Mark

Molly Tuttle

Horses

Jesse Welles

Category 46

Best American Roots Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Ancient Light

Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I'm With Her)

BIG MONEY

Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Foxes In The Snow

Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)

Middle

Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

Spitfire

Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)

Category 47

Best Americana Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

BIG MONEY

Jon Batiste

Bloom

Larkin Poe

Last Leaf On The Tree

Willie Nelson

So Long Little Miss Sunshine

Molly Tuttle

Middle

Jesse Welles

Category 48

Best Bluegrass Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

Carter & Cleveland

Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter

A Tip Toe High Wire

Sierra Hull

Arcadia

Alison Krauss & Union Station

Outrun

The Steeldrivers

Highway Prayers

Billy Strings

Category 49

Best Traditional Blues Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.

Ain’t Done With The Blues

Buddy Guy

Room On The Porch

Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'

One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey

Maria Muldaur

Look Out Highway

Charlie Musselwhite

Young Fashioned Ways

Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush

Category 50

Best Contemporary Blues Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

Breakthrough

Joe Bonamassa

Paper Doll

Samantha Fish

A Tribute To LJK

Eric Gales

Preacher Kids

Robert Randolph

Family

Southern Avenue

Category 51

Best Folk Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow

Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson

Crown Of Roses

Patty Griffin

Wild And Clear And Blue

I'm With Her

Foxes In The Snow

Jason Isbell

Under The Powerlines April 24 – September 24

Jesse Welles

Category 52

Best Regional Roots Music Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

Live At Vaughan’s

Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet

For Fat Man

Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Church Of New Orleans

Kyle Roussel

Second Line Sunday

Trombone Shorty And New Breed Brass Band

A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco

(Various Artists)