The Old Fashioned #1

Episode one of The Old Fashioned leans hard into old time with several tracks that include fiddler Tatiana Hargreaves, a classic from Doc Watson off the new 101-song anthology of his career, a stunning ballad from Lee Ann Womack from last year’s IBMA Album of the Year and two tracks recorded live in Nashville by New Zealand born fiddler George Jackson. Here’s the full song list.

J.P. Harris - "Otto Wood"

Hard Drive - "I Want To Be Where You Are"

Jake Blount - "Rocky Road To Dublin”

Allison DeGroot and Tatiana Hargreaves – “Cuckoo’s Nest”

Lee Ann Womack – “Life’s Other Side”

Doc Watson – “Freight Train Boogie”

George Jackson (live in Nashville) - “Three Shoes” and “Lady Hamilton”

Josh Rilko – “New Way To Fly”

Adeline – “Shelvin Rock”

The Slocan Ramblers – “Riley The Furniture Man”

Old & In The Way – “Uncle Pen”

Evan Kinney and his Dixieland Squirrel Skinners – “Cindy”

All Day Breakfast String Band – “Peg And Awl”