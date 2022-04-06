The Old Fashioned #5

The April 1 release of Molly Tuttle’s first-ever full-length bluegrass album is a cause for celebration in the roots music community and an excuse for us to play a block of music telling the story of her new record Crooked Tree and her influences. Besides her Woody Guthrie-style frolic “Big Back Yard” and the haunting ballad “The River Knows,” we spin a track from Tuttle’s California mentor Laurie Lewis and her girlhood friend and bandmate AJ Lee, whose band Blue Summit actually includes Molly’s brother Sullivan Tuttle. Also new is “Once Again,” a lonesome honky tonk number sung masterfully by Del McCoury. And we feature some of the hippest string bands going – The High And Wides fro Baltimore, The Wooks from Lexington, KY and Nashville and Fireside Collective from western NC. Nokosee Fields stands out in our old-time music as a young star bringing a bit of his Native American culture to traditional music.

The High And Wides - Live and Love

The Seldom Scene - Old Train

Brad Kolodner - Five Miles From Town

Del McCoury Band - Once Again

Molly Tuttle - Big Backyard

Laurie Lewis - Blue Days, Sleepless Nights

AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Like I Used To

Molly Tuttle - The River Knows

The Wooks - What The Rocks Don't Know

Hog Eyed Man - Jack Wilson

Nokosee Fields - Love Nobody

Fireside Collective - Back To Caroline

Flatt & Scruggs - Foggy Mountain Top

Tina Adair - Can't Get You Off Of My Mind

Jim Hurst - Back To The One

Joseph DeCosimo - Jenny Hang The Kettle On

Rocky Creek Ramblers - Red Apple Rag