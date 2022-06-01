The Old Fashioned #13
Tray Wellington’s debut album Black Banjo has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2022, so we’ve got two tracks for you, the instrumental “Georgia Turnaround” and the vocal number “Wasted Time,” with a cool swing feel and guest singer Tim O’Brien. Tray can pick it in the old Earl Scruggs style but he’s also an adept jazz man who’s covered Sonny Rollins among others. Another artist we pulled out for a two-fer is old-time icon Bruce Molsky. You’ll hear him in his established fiddle mode with his band the Mountain Drifters as well as on a new solo guitar album, a first for him. And speaking of great fiddlers, we tap the new album by Mr. Sun, featuring the eclectic star Darol Anger. We’ve got new singles from oncoming band Stillhouse Junkies out of Colorado and the hard driving Alex Leach Band. Plus timeless tracks from Kathy Mattea and Tony Rice with Herb Pederson and Chris Hillman.
The Wooks - Madison Chimes
Thomm Jutz and Tammy Rodgers - Long Gone
Molsky's Mountain Drifters - I Get My Whiskey From Rockingham
Bruce Molsky - Boogie Woogie Dance
Pharis and Jason Romero - Souvenir
Tray Wellington - Georgia Turnaround
Tray Wellington - Wasted Time
Balsam Range - Rivers, Rains and Runaway Trains
Jaelee Roberts - Think Again
Old Time Snake Milkers - Monkey on a Dog Cart
Stillhouse Junkies - Colorado Bound
Tony Rice w Herb Peterson - Never Ending Song Of Love
Kathy Mattea - Gone, Gonna Rise Again
Mr. Sun - Tamp Em Up Solid
Peter Rowan - Song that Made Hank Williams Dance
Mama's Broke - Just Pick One
Dock Boggs - I Hope I Live A Few More Days
Alex Leach Band - Little Secret