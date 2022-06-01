The Old Fashioned #13

Tray Wellington’s debut album Black Banjo has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2022, so we’ve got two tracks for you, the instrumental “Georgia Turnaround” and the vocal number “Wasted Time,” with a cool swing feel and guest singer Tim O’Brien. Tray can pick it in the old Earl Scruggs style but he’s also an adept jazz man who’s covered Sonny Rollins among others. Another artist we pulled out for a two-fer is old-time icon Bruce Molsky. You’ll hear him in his established fiddle mode with his band the Mountain Drifters as well as on a new solo guitar album, a first for him. And speaking of great fiddlers, we tap the new album by Mr. Sun, featuring the eclectic star Darol Anger. We’ve got new singles from oncoming band Stillhouse Junkies out of Colorado and the hard driving Alex Leach Band. Plus timeless tracks from Kathy Mattea and Tony Rice with Herb Pederson and Chris Hillman.

The Wooks - Madison Chimes

Thomm Jutz and Tammy Rodgers - Long Gone

Molsky's Mountain Drifters - I Get My Whiskey From Rockingham

Bruce Molsky - Boogie Woogie Dance

Pharis and Jason Romero - Souvenir

Tray Wellington - Georgia Turnaround

Tray Wellington - Wasted Time

Balsam Range - Rivers, Rains and Runaway Trains

Jaelee Roberts - Think Again

Old Time Snake Milkers - Monkey on a Dog Cart

Stillhouse Junkies - Colorado Bound

Tony Rice w Herb Peterson - Never Ending Song Of Love

Kathy Mattea - Gone, Gonna Rise Again

Mr. Sun - Tamp Em Up Solid

Peter Rowan - Song that Made Hank Williams Dance

Mama's Broke - Just Pick One

Dock Boggs - I Hope I Live A Few More Days

Alex Leach Band - Little Secret