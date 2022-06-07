The Old Fashioned #14

You’ll learn a bit about Round Peak fiddling in this episode, which we produced on the eve of the Mt. Airy, NC Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddlers Convention in the region where the style comes from. Amy suggested tunes by Tommy Jarrell, Benton Flippen, The Alum Ridge Boys with Ashlee and the New Ballard Bogtrotters. (Again with those great old time band names.) Craig’s opening bluegrass set kicks off with brand new music by friends and collaborators Justin Hiltner and Jon Weisberger, because they’ve just released an album of inclusive bluegrass gospel. Chris Jones celebrates his sixth number one bluegrass hit from the same album. Aaron Burdett from western NC offers his new single. And we throw back with Harry Choates and the perfect duo of Peter Rowan and Tony Rice.

Tommy Jarrell and Kyle Creed - Rockingham Cindy

Justin Hiltner and Jon Weisberger - Walking Into Gloryland

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys - Take My Ashes To The River

Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones - Halloween Wedding March

Dale Ann Bradley - After While

Tommy Jarrell / Fred Cockerham - Soldiers Joy

Benton Flippen - Sally Ann

Alum Ridge Boys with Ashlee - Sinful to Flirt

New Ballard Branch Bogtrotters - Reuben

Camp Creek Boys - Lonesome Road Blues

Junior Sisk - I'm Lonesome And Blue

Peter Rowan and Tony Rice - Dustbowl Children

Aaron Burdett - These Mountains You Carry

Five Mile Mountain Road - Good Night Waltz

Harry Choates - Fais Do Do Stomp

Chris Jones and the Night Drivers - Bed Of Snow

Ozark High Ballers - Skeeter's Natchez Under the Hill

Hannah Read and Michael Starkey - Waiting For The Times To Get Better