The Old Fashioned #15
I keep hearing in the news about a border crisis, but all we know is that some of the hottest stringband music in the world comes from north of our border with Canada, and that’s what rocks our second set this show. We’ve got two tracks from the brand new album Up The Hill And Through The Fog by Toronto’s Slocan Ramblers, along with the duo of Pharis and Jason Romero and the Lonesome Ace Stringband. We’ve got hot summer tracks from NC’s Fireside Collective and the duo we needed of Laura Orshaw and Trey Hensley, singing George and Tammy style. We dip into history with the New Kentucky Colonels and get weird with Stash Wyslouch. And Amy reminded me of how much I love Any Hinkle’s “Hills of Swannanoa” from 2021. Such a fearsome track!
Laura Orshaw with Trey Hensley - On Her Own
Balsam Range - Rivers, Rains and Runaway Trains
Barry Abernathy and Rhonda Vincent - You'll Never Again Be Mine
Dirk Powell - Cousin Sally Brown
Slocan Ramblers - Platform 4
Slocan Ramblers - You Said Goodbye
Pharis and Jason Romero - Cannot Change It All
Lonesome Ace Stringband - Skipping In The Mississippi Dew
Garfield Akers - Dough Roller Blues
Ali Kafka and Her Last Go Rounders - Honey Bee Blues
Stash Wyslouch - Railroading on the Great Divide
Anya Hinkle - Hills of Swannanoa
Fireside Collective - Blue Is My Condition
The New Kentucky Colonels - You Won't Be Satisfied That Way
Ricky Skaggs - Rank Stranger