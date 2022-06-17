The Old Fashioned #15

I keep hearing in the news about a border crisis, but all we know is that some of the hottest stringband music in the world comes from north of our border with Canada, and that’s what rocks our second set this show. We’ve got two tracks from the brand new album Up The Hill And Through The Fog by Toronto’s Slocan Ramblers, along with the duo of Pharis and Jason Romero and the Lonesome Ace Stringband. We’ve got hot summer tracks from NC’s Fireside Collective and the duo we needed of Laura Orshaw and Trey Hensley, singing George and Tammy style. We dip into history with the New Kentucky Colonels and get weird with Stash Wyslouch. And Amy reminded me of how much I love Any Hinkle’s “Hills of Swannanoa” from 2021. Such a fearsome track!

Laura Orshaw with Trey Hensley - On Her Own

Balsam Range - Rivers, Rains and Runaway Trains

Barry Abernathy and Rhonda Vincent - You'll Never Again Be Mine

Dirk Powell - Cousin Sally Brown

Slocan Ramblers - Platform 4

Slocan Ramblers - You Said Goodbye

Pharis and Jason Romero - Cannot Change It All

Lonesome Ace Stringband - Skipping In The Mississippi Dew

Garfield Akers - Dough Roller Blues

Ali Kafka and Her Last Go Rounders - Honey Bee Blues

Stash Wyslouch - Railroading on the Great Divide

Anya Hinkle - Hills of Swannanoa

Fireside Collective - Blue Is My Condition

The New Kentucky Colonels - You Won't Be Satisfied That Way

Ricky Skaggs - Rank Stranger