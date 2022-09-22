The Old Fashioned #27

We put Episode 27 together just as we were all getting ready for AmericanaFest 2022 in Nashville, so we leaned into artists who were showcasing during the week. It happened to be a very strong year for traditional music, very much in line with our mission here at The Old Fashioned. So you’ll hear Nora Brown, Allison De Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves, Bruce Molsky, Mike Compton, and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, all of whom showcased at the festival. Also, new music from the Watkins Family Hour with Willie Watson, a new single from Martha Spencer and a little history from Hot Rize.

Asleep At The Wheel - Bob's Breakdown

Nora Brown - Little Satchel

Stillhouse Junkies - Moonrise Over Ridgeway

Bruce Molsky - Grey Eagle

Trey Hensley & Rob Ickes - Suzanne

Bella White - Broke (When I realized)

Willi Carlisle - Buffalo Bill

Mike Compton/Casey Campbell - White Horse Breakdown

Thomas Cassell - Redbud Tree

Hannah Reed and Michael Starkey - Charleston

Po' Ramblin' Boys - Where The Grass Won't Grow

Hot Rize - If I Should Wander Back Tonight

Jake Blount - Boll Weevil

Watkins Family Hour - She Left Me Standing On The Mountain

Tray Wellington Band - Saw A Little Boat

Allison and Tatiana - Nancy Blevins

Rick Faris - Moonshine Song

Martha Spencer - Hesitation Blues