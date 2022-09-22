© 2022 WMOT
TOF_OK_Logo 1.0.jpg
The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned #27

Published September 22, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT
Bruce Molsky
Bruce Molsky

We put Episode 27 together just as we were all getting ready for AmericanaFest 2022 in Nashville, so we leaned into artists who were showcasing during the week. It happened to be a very strong year for traditional music, very much in line with our mission here at The Old Fashioned. So you’ll hear Nora Brown, Allison De Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves, Bruce Molsky, Mike Compton, and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, all of whom showcased at the festival. Also, new music from the Watkins Family Hour with Willie Watson, a new single from Martha Spencer and a little history from Hot Rize.

Asleep At The Wheel - Bob's Breakdown
Nora Brown - Little Satchel
Stillhouse Junkies - Moonrise Over Ridgeway
Bruce Molsky - Grey Eagle
Trey Hensley & Rob Ickes - Suzanne
Bella White - Broke (When I realized)
Willi Carlisle - Buffalo Bill
Mike Compton/Casey Campbell - White Horse Breakdown
Thomas Cassell - Redbud Tree
Hannah Reed and Michael Starkey - Charleston
Po' Ramblin' Boys - Where The Grass Won't Grow
Hot Rize - If I Should Wander Back Tonight
Jake Blount - Boll Weevil
Watkins Family Hour - She Left Me Standing On The Mountain
Tray Wellington Band - Saw A Little Boat
Allison and Tatiana - Nancy Blevins
Rick Faris - Moonshine Song
Martha Spencer - Hesitation Blues

The Old Fashioned
Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's music news producer and host of The String, a show featuring conversations on culture, media and American music. New episodes of The String air on WMOT 89.5 in Middle Tennessee on Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. Twitter and Instagram: @chavighurst.
